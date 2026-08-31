Telangana Chief Secy reviews status of railway projects in state

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Sanjay Jaju on Monday, August 31, directed the concerned departments to work in close coordination to resolve pending issues related to ongoing railway projects in the state.

For this, Jaju held a review meeting at the state Secretariat with South Central Railway General Manager Sanjay Kumar Srivastava, Special Chief Secretaries Vikas Raj, Naveen Mittal, and other senior officials.

The meeting discussed the progress of railway projects in the state, issues faced, land acquisition, administrative approvals needed, and the support from the state government for their timely execution.

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Pending issues

The meeting reviewed around 21 issues, including construction of railway underpasses and overbridges, approach roads, widening of roads, doubling of railway lines, and improvement of public transport connectivity to Charlapalli Railway Station.

He directed the officials to undertake joint inspections with South Central Railway officials and identify solutions for resolving the pending issues. He also instructed them to prepare plans for expansion of railway lines in the Future City, Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Regional Ring Road (RRR) areas.

He instructed the officials of the municipal administration, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), and the Revenue, Energy, Roads & Buildings departments to work in coordination for implementing railway projects.

Funds under PM Gati Shakti

Jaju directed the officials to prepare comprehensive Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) to secure funds under the PM Gati Shakti initiative of the Centre.

He also called for comprehensive DPRs for the expansion of MMTS, establishment of railway terminals in the ORR and RRR regions around Hyderabad, and land acquisition required for future railway connectivity, including bullet train corridors.

