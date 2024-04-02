Telangana: Chikoti Praveen claims his phone was also tapped, files complaint with DGP

Hyderabad: Adding another twist to the ongoing phone tapping row in Telangana, casino organiser and BJP leader Chikoti Praveen has lodged a complaint with DGP Ravi Gupta against former DCP (Task Force) P Radhakishan Rao, alleging that the latter not only tapped his phone, but also tried to extort money from him.

Speaking with media after meeting the DGP, Praveen said that he’ll also be writing to the Enforcement Directorate. He said he will seek an investigation into Rao’s “hundreds and thousands of crores” worth ill-gotten properties.

Calling Rao a ‘demonic figure’ who misused his authority with the support from the then BRS government, Praveen said that the former called and threatened him after he had gone to Gajwel to meet those who were assaulted after the issue over Shivaji statue.

Pertinently, Gajwel police had registered a case against Praveen for taking out a rally without permission amid communal disturbance that erupted after a man allegedly defiled the statue of Chatrapathi Shivaji.

“Right after I came back, he called me and questioned how I could go to the CM’s constituency. He told me that every movement of mine was being tracked. He warned me that he would book me under PD Act, NDPS Act, and my farmhouse would be raided. I told him that we fight for the cause of Hindus and Gau mata. Immediately they booked me under the Arms Act when I went to a temple along with my gunmen who had licensed guns,” Praveen claimed.

He also called upon the victims of Radhakishan Rao to speak out about the atrocities perpetrated by him. Praveen assured that BJP will protect those who come out and complain against Radhakishan Rao.

He also urged chief minister A Revanth Reddy to “not fall for packages”, and demanded that he gets to the bottom of the phone-tapping case.