Telangana: Children orphaned due to COVID-19 may get smart cards

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Saturday convened a sub-committee meeting, drafting a proposal to issue smart identity cards to children orphaned due to COVID 19.

The proposal would also classify the orphans as “Children of the State”, those who possess the card will be exempted from income, caste, and other certificates. This proposal was discussed by the committee headed by Telangana Scheduled Tribe, Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod during a meeting held in Hyderabad.

The children who are currently in the primary classes including, KG to PG could be placed under special integrated campus to impart quality education, on par with those who are studying in Gurukuls. A number of orphanages will be brought under the government plan to help them succeed.

A special drive will be conducted across the state to protect children from being trafficked into begging. Those forcing children into such acts will be booked under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act.

The sub-committee decided to introduce stringent rules to ensure that such offenders would not commit the same crime in future. The rescued children should be admitted to the state home for their well-being.

Awareness should be conducted to encourage those who are interested in extending financial assistance to orphans and this will also enable donors to get income tax exemption. Officials must give recognition to those, who come forward to help orphans as part of corporate social responsibility activity.