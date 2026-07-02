Telangana Christian Economic Support Scheme applications open

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Welfare Department, specifically through the State Christian Minorities Finance Corporation, has issued an official notification inviting online registrations for the Economic Support Scheme for the financial year 2026-27.

The initiative aims to provide financial assistance and developmental resources to individuals belonging to eligible Christian minority communities across the state.

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According to the release, specific eligibility criteria apply based on the type of business unit and the applicant’s age. For individuals applying for Sewing Machine and Petty Business units, the required age bracket is between 21 and 55 years. For transport units involving an E-Bike, E-Scooty, or Motor Bike, the age limit is set between 21 and 50 years.

Income caps are also mandated, requiring the annual family income of applicants to be less than Rs 2,00,000 in urban areas and less than Rs 1,50,000 in rural areas.

Eligible candidates can submit applications online via the designated portal at tsobmms.cgg.gov.in. The registration window opens on July 3 and remains active until July 18, closing strictly at 5:00 pm. For further details or assistance regarding the application process, applicants can contact the department directly at 040-23391067 or visit the official website at tscmfc.in.