Telangana govt to challenge VB-G RAM G scheme in Supreme Court

Hyderabad: The Telangana cabinet has decided to approach the Supreme Court and explore legal options to stall the implementation of Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (VB-G RAM G) scheme in the state.

The decision was taken after extensive deliberations on the issue in the cabinet meeting which was held at Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday, July 2.

It is pertinent to mention that the Telangana assembly had passed a unanimous resolution against the implementation of VB-G RAM G scheme in the state back in January, 2026. A cabinet sub-committee was also formed chaired by Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy to study what steps were being taken by other states with regard to the implementation of the scheme, which was previously Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).

Addressing the media, Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has also announced that 1.5 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff working in government schools and junior colleges will also be covered under the free breakfast and mid-day meal scheme which was being implemented in the state from this academic year.

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The cabinet also sanctioned 6,278 posts for the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS) being constructed in Sanathnagar, LB Nagar, Alwal and the super-specialty hospital being built in Warangal, under various catregories, to meet the healthcare needs of the patients.

The cabinet has also sanctioned Rs 7,345 crore for the first phase of the Musi Riverfront Development Project, which covers 21 km distance from Bapu Ghat at Langer Hauz. Reddy said that link roads were also being planned on either sides of the Musi river, top ease the traffic problem in Hyderabad.

Reddy also announced that two agricultural godowns have been sanctioned for Nekkonda mandal in Warangal district, and Kadthal mandal in Rangareddy district, in 50 and 10 acres respectively.

He said new Jawahar Navodaya central government institutions were also being setup at Peddaipally in Mahabubabad district, Kodad in Suryapet district in 20 and 10 acres respectively, for which the cabinet has allocated land.

In addition to this, a Kendriya Vidyalaya is being established in Jagtial in 5 acres, for which land allocation has been approved by the cabinet.