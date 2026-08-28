Telangana CI criticised after protester manhandling video surfaces

The incident occurred during a protest against the removal of shops located in Ward 32 of Kodad town. The protesters alleged that they were not given any prior notice.

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Protesters and police clash during a demonstration in Telangana, captured in a crowded outdoor setting.
Kodad CI pushes a man during a protest

Hyderabad: A Circle Inspector from Telangana’s Kodad is receiving criticism after a video of him dragging protesters surfaced online on Friday, August 28.

The incident occurred during a protest against the removal of shops located in Ward 32 of Kodad town. The protesters alleged that they were not given any prior notice.

The video shows a group of women greeting the CI, Shiva Shanker, as he arrived at the spot. However, the inspector pushed a man to the ground. When the bystanders tried to stop him, he asked them to move away.

Subhan Bakery

The CI, along with other police personnel, forcefully picked up the man and put him into a patrol car. The police personnel were also seen pushing women who tried to prevent the man’s detention. When contacted, the CI did not respond.

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