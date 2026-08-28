Telangana CI criticised after protester manhandling video surfaces

Hyderabad: A Circle Inspector from Telangana’s Kodad is receiving criticism after a video of him dragging protesters surfaced online on Friday, August 28.

The incident occurred during a protest against the removal of shops located in Ward 32 of Kodad town. The protesters alleged that they were not given any prior notice.

The video shows a group of women greeting the CI, Shiva Shanker, as he arrived at the spot. However, the inspector pushed a man to the ground. When the bystanders tried to stop him, he asked them to move away.

A Circle Inspector from Telangana's Kodad is receiving criticism after a video of him dragging protesters surfaced online on Friday, August 28.



The incident occurred during a protest against the removal of shops located in Ward 32 of Kodad town. The protesters alleged that they… pic.twitter.com/WF5epGwJki — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 28, 2026

The CI, along with other police personnel, forcefully picked up the man and put him into a patrol car. The police personnel were also seen pushing women who tried to prevent the man’s detention. When contacted, the CI did not respond.