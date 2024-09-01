Telangana: CID arrest 2 medical practitioners in CMRF scam case

Hyderabad: The Crime Investigation Department made two arrests in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) medical bill scam on Sunday, September 1. The CID had registered six cases against 40 hospitals, individuals, brokers, and other persons after officials noticed large scale fraud in the submission of bills for claims under the CMRF.

The CID had registered a case against some hospitals in Nalgonda district after coming to know that bills and other records of two hospitals, Amma Hospital, Nalgonda, and Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalaguda were submitted by some persons.

After launching the investigation, CID officials arrested Gotti Giri (46), a Medical Practitioner (RMP) at Chanakya Hospital, Doctors Colony, Miryalguda, and a resident of Regulagadda village, Nidmanoor mandal, Nalgonda District, and Leki Reddy Saidi Reddy (40), a supervisor at Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalguda, and a resident of Reddy Colony, Miryalguda, Nalgonda District.

On 23 August 2024, complaints were received from the Revenue Department, indicating discrepancies in the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) applications submitted by various hospitals across different districts of Telangana State.

Based on these complaints, a total of six cases were registered, and an investigation was initiated.

It was revealed that two individuals were involved in the fraudulent activity in the Nalgonda area. These applications contained fake CMRF bills created using fraudulent documents to deceive the government. The individuals used desktop computers to create fake medical bills.

They also fabricated rubber stamps of doctors and hospitals from local printing shops in Miryalaguda. They charged Rs. 4,000 per application from individuals to arrange fake CMRF applications, thereby defrauding the government. They submitted 19 fake applications under the names Amma Hospital, Nalgonda, and Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalguda, Shikha Goel, DG, CID, TG,

The CID seized a computer hard disk containing soft copies of fake medical bills, rubber stamps, and letterheads of the alleged Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalguda.

The accused were produced before the Judicial First Class Magistrate (Special Mobile) Court at Nalgonda for judicial remand. The investigation in these cases continues to identify other accused involved in this scam.