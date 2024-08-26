CMRF scam: FIRs filed against hospitals in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Multiple hospitals reportedly submitted fraudulent bills to siphon off funds from CMRF.

Published: 26th August 2024
Hyderabad: Hospitals in Hyderabad and three other districts of Telangana have landed in trouble after the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered six First Information Reports (FIRs) against them.

It is alleged that multiple hospitals across Hyderabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar submitted fraudulent bills to siphon off funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The probe was ordered by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after the detection of the alleged scam during the previous government’s rule.

How the alleged CMRF scam came to light

The alleged scam came to light after a complaint was lodged by D.S.N. Murthy, Section Officer (FAC) from the Revenue Department (CMRF) at the Telangana Secretariat.

According to the complaint, fabricated medical bills were submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for reimbursement under the CMRF scheme.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the individuals involved in the crime had meticulously coordinated their efforts.

Hospitals in Hyderabad, other districts named in FIRs

In the FIRs, 28 hospitals have been named. Of these, 10 are located in Hyderabad:

  • Aruna Sree Multi Specialty Hospital, IS Sadan X Road
  • Sri Krishna Hospital, Saidabad
  • Janani Hospital, Saidabad
  • Hiranyaa Hospital, Meerpet
  • Delta Hospital, Hasthinapuram
  • Sree Raksha Hospital, BN Reddy Nagar
  • MMS Hospital, Sagar Ring Road
  • ADRM Multi Specialty Hospital, Sharadanagar
  • MMV Indira Multi Specialty Hospital, Kothapet
  • Sri Sai Thirumala Hospital, Bairamalguda

Hospitals from other districts are as follows:

Khammam:

  • Sri Srikara Multispeciality Hospital
  • Global Multispecialty Hospital
  • Dr. J.R. Prasad Hospital
  • Sri Vinayaka Super Speciality Hospital
  • Sri Sai Multi Specialty Hospital
  • Vyshnavi Hospital
  • Sujatha Hospital
  • New Amrutha Hospital
  • Orange Hospital
  • Megasri Hospital, Bonakal
Nalgonda:

  • Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalaguda
  • Mahesh Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalaguda
  • Amma Hospital, Railway Station Road

Karimnagar:

  • Sapthagiri Hospital, Jammikunta
  • Sri Sai Hospital, Peddapalli

Warangal:

  • Rohini Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Hanumakonda

Mahabubabad:

  • Sri Sanjeevini Hospital
  • Siddhartha Hospital

The Telangana government has assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the scam.

The investigation is ongoing, and arrests are expected soon in connection with the scam.

