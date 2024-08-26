CMRF scam: FIRs filed against hospitals in Hyderabad, other Telangana districts

Hyderabad: Hospitals in Hyderabad and three other districts of Telangana have landed in trouble after the Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) registered six First Information Reports (FIRs) against them.

It is alleged that multiple hospitals across Hyderabad, Khammam, Nalgonda, and Karimnagar submitted fraudulent bills to siphon off funds from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

The probe was ordered by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy after the detection of the alleged scam during the previous government’s rule.

How the alleged CMRF scam came to light

The alleged scam came to light after a complaint was lodged by D.S.N. Murthy, Section Officer (FAC) from the Revenue Department (CMRF) at the Telangana Secretariat.

According to the complaint, fabricated medical bills were submitted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) for reimbursement under the CMRF scheme.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that the individuals involved in the crime had meticulously coordinated their efforts.

Hospitals in Hyderabad, other districts named in FIRs

In the FIRs, 28 hospitals have been named. Of these, 10 are located in Hyderabad:

Aruna Sree Multi Specialty Hospital, IS Sadan X Road

Sri Krishna Hospital, Saidabad

Janani Hospital, Saidabad

Hiranyaa Hospital, Meerpet

Delta Hospital, Hasthinapuram

Sree Raksha Hospital, BN Reddy Nagar

MMS Hospital, Sagar Ring Road

ADRM Multi Specialty Hospital, Sharadanagar

MMV Indira Multi Specialty Hospital, Kothapet

Sri Sai Thirumala Hospital, Bairamalguda

Hospitals from other districts are as follows:

Khammam:

Sri Srikara Multispeciality Hospital

Global Multispecialty Hospital

Dr. J.R. Prasad Hospital

Sri Vinayaka Super Speciality Hospital

Sri Sai Multi Specialty Hospital

Vyshnavi Hospital

Sujatha Hospital

New Amrutha Hospital

Orange Hospital

Megasri Hospital, Bonakal

Nalgonda:

Naveena Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalaguda

Mahesh Multi Specialty Hospital, Miryalaguda

Amma Hospital, Railway Station Road

Karimnagar:

Sapthagiri Hospital, Jammikunta

Sri Sai Hospital, Peddapalli

Warangal:

Rohini Medicare Pvt. Ltd., Hanumakonda

Mahabubabad:

Sri Sanjeevini Hospital

Siddhartha Hospital

The Telangana government has assured that strict action will be taken against those involved in the scam.

The investigation is ongoing, and arrests are expected soon in connection with the scam.