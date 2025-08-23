Telangana CID nabs AP doctor for organ trafficking in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana CID on Friday, August 22, arrested a 36-year-old anesthesiologist on charges of organ trafficking in Hyderabad.

The accused was identified as Dr Ruttala Venkata Rama Santosh, a native of Visakhapatnam. The incident occurred at a private multi-speciality hospital in Saroornagar in April.

According to Telangana CID Additional Director General, Charu Sinha, 19 people were previously arrested in connection with the case. “Santosh was apprehended by a special team of CID at Eluru in Andhra Pradesh and was produced before the court in LB Nagar, after which the court remanded him to judicial custody,” Sinha said in a statement.

Santosh and other accused, Dr Rajashekar and Dr Avinash, were involved in illegal kidney transplantation surgeries done at Alakananda, Janani and Aruna hospitals in Hyderabad. He would give anaesthesia to donors and recipients who had undergone surgeries in the process of illegal kidney transplantations.

Pavan would engage Santosh from Visakhapatnam for anaesthesia whenever they had scheduled illegal kidney transplantation surgeries. Santosh used to take Rs. 2.5 lakh in cash from Pavan for each illegal kidney transplantation surgery. Efforts were in progress to apprehend other absconding accused persons, she explained.

