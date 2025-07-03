Telangana CID nab Andhra man over organ trafficking racket

So far 16 people have been arrested in connection with the case.

Hyderabad: Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested a man from Andhra Pradesh involved in organ trafficking racket.

The accused was identified as Kondagorri Murali Krishna, a resident of Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh, along with other accused, was luring innocent people from Tamil Nadu on the pretext of employment.

“Murali Krishna trafficked the people to Hyderabad and later illegally conducted kidney transplants at a hospital in Saroornagar. For each case, agents were paid Rs 10 lakh, out of which the kidney donors were paid Rs 4 to Rs 5 lakh,” said Additional Director General, CID Telangana, Charu Sinha.

