Telangana CID officers bag top rank in fingerprint expert exam

Hyderabad: The Telangana Crime Investigation Department (CID) officers secured 25 out of 26 top positions in the All India Board Examination for Fingerprint Experts, conducted by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

During a special event on Saturday, September 9, Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar honoured the top 10 rankers. He extended his greetings to the Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs) for upholding the state’s honour and bringing pride to it.

“Telangana is expanding in all directions. Similarly, the state police has been doing a fantastic job of adopting technology and maintaining law and order, he said.”

Additional DGP for Telangana CID, Mahesh Bhagwat, highlighted the importance of the exam in recognising fingerprint ASIs as authorities in their field and advancing their professional development. He emphasised the role of the examination in empowering these experts to present their evidence persuasively in a court of law.