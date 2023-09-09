Telangana: Nizamabad CP calls for stricter patrolling, more checkposts

Hyderabad: Nizamabad Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana on Saturday convened a coordination meeting with inter districts and inter state (Nanded District Maharashtra) Police officials in Bodhan town in the district.

Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Siricilla, Jagtiyal, Nirmal, and Nanded district officials attended the meeting. The meeting was attended by the Police, Excise, Forest, Commercial Taxes, Revenue, and Road Transport departments.

Nizamabad Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana has said that by keeping in mind the conducting upcoming elections, it has been decided to arrange check posts at all border villages in respective district limits.

“The check posts will play a key role in curbing all illegal activities and illegal transportation of money and liquor,” he said.

The meeting discussed in detail related issues and the police have decided to establish check posts at entry and exit points in border districts. “The check post staff should check every vehicle,” the commissioner said.

“The officials should focus on movements that have criminal records by keeping in mind ganja and other liquor illegal transportation. The border district officials should coordinate and exchange information to see the upcoming elections conducted peacefully,” the commissioner said, in the meeting.

He also asked officials to put a ‘special eye’ on problematic villages at borders in their district limits.

“The check posts should work around the clock. He also said that border district police should have coordination in regard to implementation of Non Bailbul Warrants (NBW),” he stated.

He said that interstate check posts will be established in Salura, Khandgaon, Kandakurthi, Pothangal, Inter District check posts will be established at Dodgan (Son), Brahammgari Gutta Srikonda, Indalwai Toll Plaja, Mallaram Gandi, Yamcha.

According to a press note regarding the meeting, the police will also put an eye on those who have been arrested in the past in Drunk and Drive cases. “Highway and mobile patrolling have to be increased. Officials should create a WhatsApp group to exchange information in view to prevent crime,” he said.