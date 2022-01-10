Telangana: CII pledges support to state during COVID-19 crisis

Hyderabad: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) promised to help the state government of Telangana to ensure continuity and sustainability of business during the COVID-19 crisis on Monday.

CII works to create and sustain an environment conducive to the development of India, partnering industry, government, and civil society, through advisory and consultative processes.

The state government has handled lives and livelihoods effectively during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the onset of the third wave, it could do so again by keeping industrial activities out of the ambit of partial lockdowns, aimed at restricting social gatherings. This will help the government overcome the economic contraction and stabilize the upward growth tenders being currently witnessed in several sectors, said a press note by the CII.

CII is currently working with the State Government of Telangana towards business continuity and supporting the Ministry of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), to overcome the economic downturn by facilitating cross-sector initiatives and policy interventions.

The Chairman of CII Southern region, C K Ranganathan, said “For managing the present and future of the COVID-19 pandemic, much depends on the ways in which we as people respond & impart ways to live with COVID appropriate behaviour at workplace, home, and public places. I would like to welcome the steps taken by Government of India in administering the vaccines for youth and precautionary vaccines for senior citizens and frontline workers. Saving lives and sustaining livelihoods of people is equal priority for CII and it will work towards educating communities on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and also support in the vaccination drive.”

“CII Southern Region is ramping up vaccination drive among employees and its family members of its member companies. I would like to place on record the outstanding support rendered by Government of Telangana to Industries in the State who have been able to endure economic continuity in spite of the recent surge in COVID cases across the state and country,” he added

During the second wave, CII with the help of member companies and Yi in collaboration with the Police Department had set up 10 bedded isolation wards to provide medical support to police personnel and their families.