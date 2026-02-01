Telangana CII welcomes Union Budget 2026-27

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has termed the Union Budget 2026–27 as progressive and a continuity-driven Budget with no major surprises.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st February 2026 9:05 pm IST
Telangana CII Chairman R Sivaprasad Reddy
Telangana CII Chairman R Sivaprasad Reddy

Hyderabad: The Union Budget 2026-27, presented on Sunday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is a futuristic budget and is expected to boost the economy in the long run. MSMEs have received particular attention as the measures mentioned are both timely and practical, R Sivaprasad Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana, said.

The Budget has a balanced and forward-looking approach, which is expected to support employment generation, enterprise growth and inclusive development of the region, a release from the industry body said.

“We strongly welcome the strong focus on MSMEs, which remain the backbone of India’s economy. Initiatives such as the Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, enhanced credit support through TReDS, linking of GeM with TReDS, and simplified compliance mechanisms will improve access to finance, encourage formalisation and boost the competitiveness of smaller enterprises. These measures are critical for employment generation and inclusive growth,” Reddy said.

Add as a preferred source on Google

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has termed the Union Budget 2026–27 as progressive and a continuity-driven Budget with no major surprises.

Reacting to the Budget, Ravi Kumar, President, FTCCI, in the presence of industry veterans, said the financial document reflects a strong emphasis on economic stability, continuity and resilience, especially in the context of prevailing global geopolitical uncertainties.

He noted that the government has struck a careful balance between growth and fiscal prudence.

MS Admissions 2026-27

Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Trade (TSFCCT), Secunderabad, in a statement welcomed the Budget saying it aimed at accelerating economic growth and strengthening infrastructure.

However, he expressed concern that critical ground-level challenges faced by traders have not been adequately addressed though they play a pivotal role as drivers of employment generation, GST revenue, and supply-chain efficiency, yet continue to remain under-represented in policy focus and consultations.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 1st February 2026 9:05 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Business updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button