Telangana CII welcomes Union Budget 2026-27

Hyderabad: The Union Budget 2026-27, presented on Sunday, February 1, by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is a futuristic budget and is expected to boost the economy in the long run. MSMEs have received particular attention as the measures mentioned are both timely and practical, R Sivaprasad Reddy, Chairman, CII Telangana, said.

The Budget has a balanced and forward-looking approach, which is expected to support employment generation, enterprise growth and inclusive development of the region, a release from the industry body said.

“We strongly welcome the strong focus on MSMEs, which remain the backbone of India’s economy. Initiatives such as the Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund, enhanced credit support through TReDS, linking of GeM with TReDS, and simplified compliance mechanisms will improve access to finance, encourage formalisation and boost the competitiveness of smaller enterprises. These measures are critical for employment generation and inclusive growth,” Reddy said.

The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) has termed the Union Budget 2026–27 as progressive and a continuity-driven Budget with no major surprises.

Reacting to the Budget, Ravi Kumar, President, FTCCI, in the presence of industry veterans, said the financial document reflects a strong emphasis on economic stability, continuity and resilience, especially in the context of prevailing global geopolitical uncertainties.

He noted that the government has struck a careful balance between growth and fiscal prudence.

Telangana State Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Trade (TSFCCT), Secunderabad, in a statement welcomed the Budget saying it aimed at accelerating economic growth and strengthening infrastructure.

However, he expressed concern that critical ground-level challenges faced by traders have not been adequately addressed though they play a pivotal role as drivers of employment generation, GST revenue, and supply-chain efficiency, yet continue to remain under-represented in policy focus and consultations.