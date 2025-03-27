Telangana: Cisco, TASK partner to expand digital skills training

Hyderabad: Cisco Networking Academy has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) in the presence of chief minister A Revanth Reddy and IT and Industries minister Sridhar Babu which aims to provide advanced training in digital technologies and artificial intelligence (AI)-based infrastructure development.

The collaboration is focused on equipping young individuals with cutting-edge digital skills essential for the modern workforce.

Through this partnership, Cisco Networking Academy will deliver specialized training programs at the state’s newly established Skills University.

This initiative leverages Cisco’s global experience in empowering students with IT knowledge, including networking, cybersecurity, and programming.

The MoU signing ceremony witnessed participation from key stakeholders, including Chief Secretary A. Shanti Kumari, IT and Industries special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, and Cisco Networking Academy’s global innovation officer Guido Geiderich.

Happy to share that CISCO and TASK have signed an MoU with the Telangana Government to provide skill training at Young India Skills University in the presence of Hon’ble CM Revanth Reddy garu today. This initiative will contribute to Telangana's emergence as a global skill… https://t.co/fpG4Xf4G6E — Sridhar Babu Duddilla (@OffDSB) March 26, 2025

Their collective vision underscores the importance of bridging the skills gap in the region.

This partnership is part of a broader effort to implement outcomes from meetings held during the World Economic Forum in Davos.

By integrating Cisco’s proven curriculum and expertise, TASK aims to transform Telangana into a hub for skilled professionals ready to tackle challenges in AI and other emerging technologies.