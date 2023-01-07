Telangana: Citizens urged to use special TSRTC buses for Sankranti

Hyderabad: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) managing director VC Sajjanar held a coordination meeting with the officials of the transport and police departments on Friday.

In the meeting, officials from TSRTC shared a presentation on the measures taken to tackle passenger crowding issues and the arrangement of special buses to ensure the safe arrival of passengers during the upcoming Sankranti festive season.

During the meeting, Sajjanar stated that authorities have been assigned the duty to communicate about the risks of travelling in private vehicles. He asked people to reach their destinations using TSRTC buses.

4,233 special buses have been arranged for Sankranti, including 1184 from JBS, 1133 from LB Nagar, 814 from Aramghar, 683 from Uppal, and 419 from KPHB/BHEL.

TSRTC predicts that there will be a flood of traffic between January 10 and 14.

Sajjanar requested that the police and transportation officials collaborate with TSRTC and monitor any transportation via private vehicles.

According to TSRTC, 585 buses have been reserved in advance, which can be found on their website.

Buses to Nizamabad, Karimnagar, and Medak will depart from JBS, Khammam, and Nalgonda. Buses towards Vijayawada will leave from L B Nagar; those towards Mahabubnagar and Kurnool are available from Aramghar and Warangal; and those towards Thorur from Uppal, Sathupalli, and Bhadrachalam.