Telangana civic polls: BJP president Nitin Nabin to address rally on Feb 4

Hyderabad: BJP president Nitin Nabin will kick off the party’s campaign for the February 11 municipal elections in Telangana at a rally at Mahabubnagar on Wednesday.

This is Nabin’s maiden visit to Telangana after assuming BJP president’s post last month.

Nabin would land at the RGI airport here at 1 PM on Wednesday and proceed to Mahabubnagar to address the gathering of BJP’s booth-level and mandal-level activists at 3 PM.

He will return to the airport at 5.45 PM, BJP sources said on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also expected to address a public meeting in Telangana in support of the party candidates in the municipal polls.

The Telangana BJP is hopeful that its prospects in the urban local body polls would get a boost with Nabin’s public meeting.

After a decent performance in the Gram Panchayat elections held on a non-party basis last month, BJP is hoping to achieve impressive wins in the urban polls.

BJP aims to emerge as the alternative to ruling Congress and opposition BRS in the 2028 assembly elections in Telangana.

The saffron party had won eight seats in the 2023 assembly polls and an equal number of constituencies in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Though it had bagged two MLC seats in 2025, it suffered a major setback in the recent bypoll to Jubilee Hills assembly segment, losing security deposit.

