Telangana: Civil Supplies Officer suspended over theft of PDS rice

Hyderabad: District Civil Supplies Officer Kumara Swamy of Kumaram Bheem Asifabad district was suspended for his alleged part in the theft of 8,400 quintals of rice from a Mandal-Level stock point that was intended for the Public District System (PDS), on Tuesday.

A report on the allegedly recent diversion of the grains was provided by a three-person team led by District Revenue Officer Suresh. Kumara Swamy was suspended by Collector Rahul Raj in accordance with the report’s main conclusions. He directed the committee to conduct an investigation into the misappropriation and produce a thorough report within a week.

Also Read Telangana: VRAs despair as meeting with chief secretary falls flat

M. Gopinath, a Mandal Level Stock (MLS) point in-charge, has previously been suspended for improperly manipulating the stock. On Thursday, Collector Rahul Raj issued a directive to this effect. Following an assessment on September 29 by Hyderabad-based vigilance personnel, the anomalies were discovered. The grains were worth Rs 3 crore.

Warangal rural women’s police station Inspector G Satish Kumar was suspended from duty by the area’s Police Commissioner after corruption allegations against him came to light.

A note was issued to this effect by CP Tarun Joshi’s office on Sunday. Inspector Satish was once previously transferred out of the same police station to Khammam district on charges of corruption.