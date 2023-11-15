Telangana polls: Clash erupts between BRS, BJP workers in Nalgonda

Nalgonda BJP District President K Sridhar Reddy was allegedly attacked by BRS workers during the clash.

Nalgonda: A scuffle broke out between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at Nagarjuna Sagar in the Nalgonda district of Telangana on Tuesday.

In this scuffle, Nalgonda BJP District President K Sridhar Reddy was allegedly attacked by BRS workers.

BJP State President and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned the alleged attack on Reddy.
The Telangana BJP chief in a statement said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao during the bye-election in Nagarjunasagar had promised to complete the Nellikal Lift irrigation project once the BRS candidate is elected.

“However, it has not been completed so far and again the elections are taking place,” the statement said.
The statement added that protesting over this issue, as KCR’s visit to Nagarjuna Sagar for a public meeting on Tuesday, Sridhar Reddy held a dharna at Nellikal questioning what happened to the promise made by the Chief Minister.

“Irritated over this, the BRS goondas attacked in broad daylight in the presence of hundreds of people,” the statement alleged.

Sridhar Reddy was immediately shifted to RIMS at Nalgonda for treatment. Kishan Reddy also spoke with Sridhar Reddy over the phone and enquired about the attack.

