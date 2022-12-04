Telangana: Class 8 student drowns while cleaning garbage in well in Karimnagar

Hyderabad: Maram Srikar (15), a class 8 student on Sunday drowned in a well on the campus of St Anthony’s High School in the LMD colony of Thimmapur Mandal on the outskirts of Karimnagar town.

According to the police, Srikar, a resident of Thelukunt in Julapalli Mandal, and three other students entered the well at about 5 PM to clear garbage. The pupils entered the well following the directions of dormitory warden Naveen. Though the other three students climbed up after removing garbage, Srikar was missing. The school administration notified the LMD police, who raced to the scene and began a search with swimmers. Srikar’s corpse was eventually recovered from the well.

Students stated that Class X students often removed weeds and other rubbish from the well. According to them, four pupils were also instructed to remove rubbish from the well on Sunday.

On the other hand, the boy’s relatives and family members protested alongside the body on the school grounds. They demanded that the hostel warden be brought to the scene. Srikar’s family members are said to have moved to Hyderabad in quest of work.

Police have reportedly taken the hostel warden Naveen into prison after a complaint was filed.