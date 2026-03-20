Telangana clears Rs 1,011 crore for urban school infra under CURE programme

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has cleared school infrastructure works worth Rs 1,011.65 crore under the Core Urban Region Economy (CURE) programme, which will see 11 new integrated school complexes built, 17 existing schools upgraded and 501 classrooms added across 164 government schools in urban areas of the state.

Of the total outlay, Rs 496.75 crore has been earmarked for the new integrated school complexes across Medchal-Malkajgiri, Sangareddy, Rangareddy and Hyderabad districts. Most of the proposed schools will offer education from pre-primary to Class 12.

Upgradation of the 17 existing schools, which will expand facilities and extend classes up to the higher secondary level, will be taken up at a cost of Rs 364.60 crore. The 501 additional classrooms will be constructed at a unit cost of Rs 30 lakh each, totalling Rs 150.30 crore.

About 30 per cent of the funds will be met through the state budget or corporate social reponsibility (CSR) contributions, with the remaining 70 per cent financed through a loan from the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

The Director of School Education has been authorised to entrust execution of the works to the Telangana State Engineering Agency through e-tendering. The order was issued with the concurrence of the Finance Department.