Telangana clears Siddapur Eco-Town project amid local protests

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has ratified the transfer of 86 acres of land in Siddapur village of Kothur mandal in Rangareddy district to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for establishing a solid waste management facility under the proposed Siddapur Eco-Town project.

The government also approved the decision of the Centre for Urban Resource Excellence (CURE) to permit Hyderabad Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Limited (HiMSW) to set up the facility in accordance with the Integrated Municipal Solid Waste Management Project concession agreement and existing regulations.

The Siddapur Eco-Town project is being developed under a cooperation agreement between the Telangana government and Kitakyushu city in Japan’s Fukuoka Prefecture with the objective of promoting a circular economy and supporting net-zero pollution goals.

Initially, GHMC had sought 150 acres for the project. Subsequently, the Industries and Commerce Department permitted the Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) to transfer 86 acres free of cost from Survey Nos. 252, 278 and 361 in Siddapur village to GHMC. Advance possession of the land was handed over to the civic body on February 11, 2026.

The government later ratified the request made by the GHMC Commissioner seeking approval for the permission granted to HiMSW for establishing the facility and directed officials to proceed with implementation.

Opposition from residents of Siddapur, neighbouring villages

The project, however, has triggered opposition from residents of Siddapur and neighbouring villages in Kothur mandal, who have been staging protests against the proposed Eco-Town.

Residents claim the project site lies near the catchment area of Himayat Sagar, close to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and a centuries-old interfaith shrine, raising concerns about potential environmental and public health impacts.

The controversy gained attention after Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka referred to Siddapur and Bandaraviryala as locations for waste management and circular economy initiatives during the Swachh Bharat Mission Urban 2.0 conference in New Delhi in May this year.

Local residents said the land had originally been acquired for an industrial park and IT hub and later transferred to TGIIC, creating expectations of industrial development and employment opportunities in the area. They have opposed the proposed change in land use and called for the site to be utilised for industrial and technology projects instead.

The state government has maintained that the Eco-Town project is aimed at promoting sustainable waste management practices and advancing Telangana’s circular economy objectives.