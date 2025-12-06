Telangana CM announces Hyderabad-like makeover for Warangal

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy announced Hyderabad like development for Warangal on Friday, December 5.

Reddy said that Warangal will get an Outer Ring Road (ORR), an airport, and an underground drainage system. The chief minister added that these projects will be initiated on March 31, 2026.

Addressing a meeting in Narsampet ahead of the local body elections, Reddy urged the public to elect sarpanches who can work with ministers and MLAs, indicating that electing Congress-backed candidates will help in expeditious development.

The CM also asked the cadre to avoid factionalism in villages, as sarpanch elections tend to create unnecessary differences. “Work to win people’s hearts,” he said calling for clean elections rather than money-induced polls.

Urging people to take education seriously, the Chief Minister said, “Education alone can transform lives,” assuring that the government will provide all facilities for children’s education.

Telangana local body elections

On November 25, the Telangana State Election Commission issued the notification for the local body elections, scheduled to take place next month in three phases. peaking with the media, state election commission chief Rani Kumudini informed that Telangana has over 1.66 crore voters.

She said that the first phase of polling will be held on December 11, the second phase on December 14, and the third phase on December 17.

Nominations for the first phase will be accepted from November 27, for the second phase on November 30 and December 3 for the third,” she said.

“Polling will be conducted from 7 am to 1 pm, followed by counting from 2 pm onwards,” the officer said, adding, “The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the issuance of the notification.”

The last date for filing nominations for the first phase was November 29, the second phase was December 2, and the third phase was December 5. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be held on November 30, December 3 and December 6.

The SEC has provided 17.08 percent reservation in gram panchayats for Backward Classes (BCs). Out of the total 12,735 gram panchayats, 2,176 have been reserved for BCs.

Among 31 districts where elections will be held, Siddipet has the highest BC reservation at 26.772. In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, no Gram Panchayat has been reserved for BCs.