Telangana CM asks Eatala why he couldn’t stop corruption when he was in BRS

Hyderabad: Chief minister A Revanth Reddy has questioned why BJP LS Malkajgiri candidate Eatala Rajender failed to prevent corruption during BRS regime when he was the minister.

Revanth addressed road shows at Amberpet, Uppal and Secunderabad Cantonment on Monday, as part of Congress’ election campaign.

Addressing a road show in Secunderabad Cantonment, part of which comes under the Malkajgiri Lok Sabha segment, he questioned what BJP Malkajgiri Lok Sabha candidate Eatala Rajender was doing for the past ten years, when BRS was indulging in massive corruption in Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme.

“You were the finance minister when KCR was perpetrating corruption in Kaleshwaram. During the Covid-19, when the corporate hospitals were donating money through CM relief fund, Santhosh Rao made all that money disappear. You were the health minister then. What have you done to prevent it,” he asked Eatala.

“When I’ve been urging the State government to open the Bollarum government hospital, Eatala didn’t even say a word. Somehow I mobilised funds and got it inaugurated. Since 2001 KCR and Eatala Rajender have been eating in the same plate and sleeping in the same bed. Some differences happened between them with regard to distribution of wealth and they both parted ways,” Revanth further questioned.

Revanth wondered what Eatala would do for Malkajgiri segment now, when he has not done anything for the past ten years, when BRS was in power in the state and BJP (which he now represents) has been in power at the Centre.