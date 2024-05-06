Wear saree, travel in RTC bus: Telangana CM Revanth jibe at KTR

In a roadshow on Sunday, KTR accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the people of Telangana by claiming that every woman in the state received Rs 2,500 monthly under the Congress government.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 1:22 pm IST
Telangana: KTR predicts BRS' victory in Kodangal against Revanth
Chief minister Revanth Reddy (right) and BRS working president K T Rama Rao.

Hyderabad: In a strong reaction to Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao (KTR)’s statement on the failure of Mahalakshmi scheme, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy ‘suggested’ the BRS leader wear a saree and personally check if the guarantee is being implemented or not.

In an election meeting on Sunday, May 6, Reddy jibed at KTR by saying, “I suggest you wear a saree and travel to Jogulamba temple in an RTC bus. If you do not pay for the ticket, it means the Mahalakshmi scheme working.”

Reddy’s counterargument was after KTR, on the X platform, had asked Rahul Gandhi and CM to wear a saree. “Either you (Revanth Reddy) wear saree or ask Rahul Gandhi to wear the saree to prove that Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women scheme is implemented?” he wrote.

MS Education Academy

KTR accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the people of Telangana by claiming that every woman in the state received Rs 2,500 monthly under the Congress government. The BRS MLA alleged that the Congress government had deliberately stopped the distribution of KCR nutritional kits and Kalyana Lakshmi money.

Also Read
Rahul Gandhi uttered lies, misled people on guarantees, says KCR

Taking part in roadshows in LB Nagar, Uppal, and Musheerabad, KTR spoke on how uninterrupted power supply and drinking water has become a dream under the Congress rule.

He urged the participants to vote for the BRS party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “If BRS secures 10 to 12 seats, KCR (party supremo and former chief minister) would become the focal point of state politics and advocate for people’s issues both locally and in Delhi,” KTR said.

Telangana will vote for 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) on May 13 in the fourth phase. Counting will be held on June 4.

 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 6th May 2024 1:22 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button