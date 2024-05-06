Wear saree, travel in RTC bus: Telangana CM Revanth jibe at KTR

Hyderabad: In a strong reaction to Bharat Rashtra Samithi working president K T Rama Rao (KTR)’s statement on the failure of Mahalakshmi scheme, Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy ‘suggested’ the BRS leader wear a saree and personally check if the guarantee is being implemented or not.

In an election meeting on Sunday, May 6, Reddy jibed at KTR by saying, “I suggest you wear a saree and travel to Jogulamba temple in an RTC bus. If you do not pay for the ticket, it means the Mahalakshmi scheme working.”

CM Revanth Reddy suggests KTR to dress up in saree & travel to understand if free bus scheme is being implemented or not…



He said if someone asks you ticket, it means our 6gaurantees are not implemented. pic.twitter.com/2rGSY8nf6a — Naveena (@TheNaveena) May 5, 2024

Reddy’s counterargument was after KTR, on the X platform, had asked Rahul Gandhi and CM to wear a saree. “Either you (Revanth Reddy) wear saree or ask Rahul Gandhi to wear the saree to prove that Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance to women scheme is implemented?” he wrote.

KTR accused Rahul Gandhi of misleading the people of Telangana by claiming that every woman in the state received Rs 2,500 monthly under the Congress government. The BRS MLA alleged that the Congress government had deliberately stopped the distribution of KCR nutritional kits and Kalyana Lakshmi money.

Taking part in roadshows in LB Nagar, Uppal, and Musheerabad, KTR spoke on how uninterrupted power supply and drinking water has become a dream under the Congress rule.

He urged the participants to vote for the BRS party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. “If BRS secures 10 to 12 seats, KCR (party supremo and former chief minister) would become the focal point of state politics and advocate for people’s issues both locally and in Delhi,” KTR said.

Telangana will vote for 17 Members of Parliament (MPs) on May 13 in the fourth phase. Counting will be held on June 4.