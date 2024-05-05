Rahul Gandhi uttered lies, misled people on guarantees, says KCR

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi misled the people of Telangana during his public meeting at Nirmal by uttering a blatant lie that every woman in the state is receiving Rs 2,500 per month under his party’s government.

Addressing a roadshow in Jagtial, the former Chief Minister claimed that the Congress government lost people’s confidence in 4-5 months.

Stating that the Telangana movement has not ended, KCR, as Chandrasekhar Rao is known, said that there is a need to carry forward the process of Telangana’s reconstruction. He exuded confidence that whenever Assembly elections are held in Telangana, the BRS will come to power.

Meanwhile, BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao mocked Rahul Gandhi, labelling him as an unwitting politician easily cheated by local leaders like (Chief Minister A.) Revanth Reddy. He accused Rahul Gandhi of merely reading a script filled with lies drafted by local Congress leaders.

Rama Rao claimed Rahul Gandhi falsely stated in his speech that the Congress government implemented the guarantees, and asked the people whether they actually received the benefits as claimed by the Congress leader.

He warned Rahul Gandhi not to underestimate the intelligence of Telangana people, emphasizing that they won’t believe his lies. He suggested that Rahul Gandhi verify if Chief Minister Revanth Reddy will remain with the Congress or align with the BJP after the parliamentary elections.

KTR, as Ramo Rao is called, alleged that Revanth Reddy opposes the party line on various issues, accusing him of aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rather than Rahul Gandhi.

He campaigned in the Malkajgiri constituency by organising roadshows in LB Nagar, Uppal, and Musheerabad, drawing large crowds. He reminded Hyderabad residents of uninterrupted power supply and drinking water under KCR’s rule. KTR urged voters to support the BRS in the parliamentary elections if they believe KCR’s governance is better than the current Congress government.

He stated that if the BRS secures 10 to 12 seats in the elections, KCR will become the focal point of state politics and an advocate for people’s issues both locally and in Delhi. KTR heavily criticised Prime Minister Modi and the BJP for neglecting Telangana, particularly Hyderabad. He accused them of failing to fulfil promises made during the state’s bifurcation, leading to rising prices, unemployment, and religious tensions.