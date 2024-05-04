Telangana govt not acting against KCR in spite of ECI order: VHP

Hyderabad: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) here has demanded that criminal cases be booked against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and ex-Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) for his supposed anti-Hindu statements.

The VHP also accused the ruling Congress government in Telangana of not taking any action against KCR for his comments that were allegedly aimed at insulting Hindu traditions and sentiments. In a statement to the media on Saturday, VHP state co-convener R Shashidhar said that despite the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) writing to the director general of police (DGP) to action as per the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines, no action was taken.

The VHP alleged that KCR;s comments on “Ayodhya Sriram Janmabhoomi Pooja Akshinthalu” during his recent election campaign, no action has been initiated by the police even after 72 hours of receiving those orders from the CEO.

VHP state president B Narasimha Murthy had complained to the CEO on April 27, alleging that through his statements, KCR had not only violated the model code of conduct, but also insulted the sentiments and traditions of Hindus.

Questioning why the Telangana government hasn’t taken any legal action against KCR despite having evidence to show that KCR has hurt the beliefs of Hindus through his statements, VHP demanded immediate action.