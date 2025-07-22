Telangana CM asks officials to precent spread of seasonal diseases

Hyderabad: With the monsoon setting in, Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, July 21, asked health officials to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases, including dengue. Collectors from across Telangana were asked to conduct surprise inspections of primary health centers and government hospitals daily.

Officials were asked to prioritise the health and well-being of the tribals during the monsoon season. Telangana chief secretary Rama Krishna Rao has been asked to report the daily activities of all district collectors to the government.

The Telangana chief minister warned of strict action against officials if they neglect their responsibilities during emergencies.

Manage water resources

The Telangana CM instructed officials to focus on the maintenance of the irrigation projects, ponds and water bodies, and water levels in dams. He asked officials to come up with plans to utilize the available water resources, and precautions to stop the breach of the water bodies due to heavy inflows was also discussed during a review meeting.

Authorities informed the CM that water was already released under some projects in the Krishna basin and from Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir as well.

Paddy production and urea

The chief minister highlighted that Telangana is leading the country in paddy production with 2.85 crore metric tonnes of paddy in 2024. He further said that the collectors should also take steps to stop the artificial shortage of urea. As the government has already made arrangements for the supply of adequate urea in the farming season.

He appealed to the farmers in Telangana not to worry about urea, adding that the August quota will also be supplied soon. Urea dealers were asked to display stock details at the shops and to upload the same online.

“Two officers along with two policemen will be deployed at the Dealers and shops at all places so that farmers do not face any problems in the sale of urea,” he added. Collectors were asked to take strict actions against those who divert urea for other purposes and file cases against such people.

The Telangana government will set up a helpline for registering complaints of fertiliser shortage in the state, said a press release from the CM’s office.