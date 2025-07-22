Ration card distribution across Telangana from July 25: Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday announced that a state-wide distribution of new ration cards will take place from July 25 to August 10 across all Mandal headquarters.

During a video conference with district collectors to review the preparations, the Chief Minister said the program would involve district in-charge ministers, MLAs, and other public representatives. He also directed that district collectors and additional collectors take part in the initiative to ensure smooth distribution.

The government recently approved the issuance of 7 lakh new ration cards, which will benefit around 31 lakh people in the state. Currently, about 3.10 crore citizens in Telangana are receiving fine rice under the public distribution system through 96 lakh active ration cards, the CM said.

The video conference was attended by several cabinet ministers including N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Damodar Rajanarsimha, D Sridhar Babu, P Srinivasa Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, Ponnam Prabhakar, Vivek Venkataswamy, Vakati Srihari, and Seethakka, along with CM Advisor Vem Narender Reddy and other senior officials.

Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka joined the meeting from Kothagudem, while Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao participated from Khammam.