Telangana CM asks officials to protect heritage structures in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that there was an urgent need to make amendments to the guidelines of the Quli Qutub Shahi Urban Development Authority, to protect the heritage structures within the Outer-Ring Road’s (ORR) limits, so that they could be developed as tourist destinations..

Instructing the officials to speed up the work from Himayat Sagar to Gandhi Sarovar under the Musi Riverfront Development Project , the chief minister said that like the landmark structures like the India Gate, the Gateway of India, the Charminar will be as a symbol of the Musi project at Kothwalguda Junction on the ORR towards Musi.

The Chief minister suggested the officials that plans needed to be made ready for bridge-cum-barrages on the Musi River, and that the necessary permissions needed to be obtained for the same as per the regulations.

During a review meeting held with the higher officials of the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) department on Tuesday, July 29, Revanth Reddy directed them to take steps to find a permanent solution for controlling pollution in the Telangana core urban region which lies within the

He stressed the need to make Hyderabad pollution-free, insisting on preparing plans to achieve that goal keeping in mind the twin-cities’ needs for the next 25 years.

He directed the officials to study the problems being faced by other metro cities like Delhi, Bengaluru and Chennai with regard to pollution while planning for Hyderabad.

The chief minister ordered the ban of single-use plastic and dumping the construction waste as the first step to achieve the goal of a pollution-free city. He warned that strict action would be initiated against those who violate the established norms.

Stressing the need for creation of basic infrastructure, the chief minister directed the officials to prepare the Detailed Project Reports (DPR) for strengthening the underground drainage system, and to lay underground cabling for electrification.

Revanth Reddy also inquired about the status of the Metro Rail Phase 2 works in the Old City, and instructed the officials to expedite the works, as the funds have already been released.

Reviewing the progress of the developmental works at Jawaharlal Nehru Zoological Park and Mir Alam Tank, the chief minister ordered the establishment of Sewage Treatment Plants (STP) at the Mir Alam Tank.

He also suggested construction of a luxury hotel with modern facilities near the Zoo Park and Mir Alam Tank, to allow tourists to stay and enjoy the panoramic view of the two popular tourist destinations.

The chief minister also directed the officials to expedite the works of the elevated corridor from Paradise Junction to Shamirpet ORR, that would reduce the travel time of the people travelling between Hyderabad and Karimnagar,