Telangana: CM asks officials to use rainwater for future needs

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, September 1, directed irrigation department officials to harvest rainwater for future use. He instructed them to store a maximum of 18 to 20 TMC in Mallannasagar and 10 TMC in Kondapochamma Sagar, stressing the importance of taking all necessary precautions. “Water should be diverted from Kondapochamma Sagar to the Nizamsagar project through Haldi Vagu,” Reddy emphasized.

The chief minister noted that the Sripada Ellampalli project in Peddapalli district had been filled with floodwaters from Kadem, along with rainwater. He instructed officials to lift the gates of the Ellampalli project and release the water into the Godavari River. He also ordered them to release the accumulated floodwater at a rate of 1 TMC per day and ensure the filling of the Nandi and Gayatri pump houses.

Reddy further explained that the Mid Maneru project’s capacity is 27 TMC, with the current water level at 15 TMC. He noted that more than 14,000 cusecs are being transferred from Mid Maneru to the Lower Maneru Dam, while an additional 6,400 cusecs are being moved to Ranganayak Sagar through the Annapurna Reservoir.

The CM then directed officials to pump water from Ranganayak Sagar to fill Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar. From there, the water should be transferred to the Singur Project and Nizamsagar Project. He highlighted that the current capacity is 7.52 TMC in Annapurna and Ranganayak Sagar, and 50 TMC in Mallanna Sagar, with a current stock of 11.43 TMC. Kondapochamma Sagar has a capacity of 15 TMC, with 7.91 TMC of water currently available.

Reddy emphasized that, in accordance with the Central Jal Sangam guidelines, as much water as possible should be stored in the reservoirs at Mallanna Sagar and Kondapochamma Sagar to ensure sufficient supply for future needs.