Telangana CM asks SCR to develop Vikarabad-Krishna railway line

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy suggested to South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain to prepare plans for the development of the Vikarabad-Krishna district railway line.

He made the suggestion during a meeting with Arun Kumar Jain on Tuesday, January 9. The general manager paid a courtesy call to the chief minister at the Dr BR Ambedkar state secretariat.

The chief minister and the general manager also discussed the development of pending railway lines and the establishment of new railway lines in the state, a press release said.

Revanth enquired about the development of the Vikarabad-Krishna railway line which was already proposed earlier.

The chief minister, then suggested to Arun Kumar Jain to complete the proposed railway line which has been “neglected for a long time.”

Revanth expressed the opinion that the growth of the surrounding areas will be swift if the railway line is completed and new industries will also come up in the nearby areas.

R&B and transport secretary Srinivasa Raju and other officials participated in the meeting.