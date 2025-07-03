Telangana CM assures investors of unwavering support

Hyderabad: Reaffirming policy continuity since the mid-1990s across successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh and now Telangana, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday assured investors of unwavering support from the state government.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of Malabar Gems and Jewellery Manufacturing Unit at IP General Park in Maheshwaram on Thursday, July 3.

He noted that the TDP and Congress each held power for 10 years in undivided Andhra Pradesh, followed by the BRS, which governed Telangana from 2014 to December 2023.

“Our policies on investments and industrial growth have not changed. Governments come and go, but our policies and incentives remain consistent. I want to assure every investor, we are here to support you,” he said.

“We are here to offer incentives. Come, invest, and do business. Telangana means profit, come and invest in Telangana,” he added, reaffirming the state’s commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment.

He announced that the state government is developing the ‘Bharat Future City’ on 30,000 acres on the outskirts of Hyderabad, where the Malabar Group’s unit is also located. Highlighting the city’s global ambitions, Reddy said, “Hyderabad will compete with the world,” and added that the youth of Telangana possess the necessary skills to drive that vision.

To chart long-term progress, the government is preparing a ‘Telangana Rising 2047’ roadmap, envisioning the state’s growth over the next century. Consultancy firms from Singapore and other countries are involved in planning the development of the Future City, he said.