Telangana CM awards Jr Lineman Md Rahman for risking life to restore power

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Tuesday felicitated a Junior Lineman from Jangaon district who risked his life for the restoration of power supply to villages hit by massive flood waters.

During the floods that hit Telangana in the month of July this year, Md Rahman risked his life by swimming through flood waters as part of the efforts to restore power to Chinthala Thanda, Dharmapuram, and Padamati Thanda in Devaruppula Mandal.

The Junior Lineman received a ‘Certificate of Appreciation’ for his efforts from the chief minister during the Independence Day event held at the Golconda Fort.

Md Rahman also went to the middle of the Dharmapuram minor irrigation tank at full tank level and fixed a severed 11 KV feeder line with the use of a coracle to secure the restoration of the power supply.

On the eve of the 77th Independence Day, awards were presented to Telangana government employees from various departments for their exemplary services towards state building.

The 77th Independence Day was celebrated with patriotic fervor across Telangana on Tuesday.

KCR unfurled the National Flag at the historic Golconda Fort, while the day was also celebrated in the offices of the opposition Congress, BJP, AIMIM, and others.

Before proceeding to the Golconda Fort, the chief minister laid a wreath at the Army War Memorial at Parade Ground, Secunderabad.

He remembered the sacrifices of martyred heroes of the country and also signed in the visitor’s register, an official release said.

State ministers attended the Independence Day celebrations in the districts.