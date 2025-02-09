Telangana CM blames ‘fragmented’ INDIA bloc for Congress’s Delhi debacle

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, on Sunday, February 8 claimed that the Congress lost the Delhi Assembly elections due to a fragmented approach of the INDIA bloc alliance.

Reddy pointed out that this approach only benefits the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He observed that earlier too, the Congress lost the Haryana elections because Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal disturbed its prospects.

Similarly, he said that the Congress “did something”, leading to AAP’s defeat in Delhi; and ultimately in BJP’s victory.

The Telangana CM said, “There was a polarization between the regional party (AAP) and national party (Congress). People were voting only for ruling and opposition parties and not giving space to other parties.”

He claimed that polarisation led to the voters favouring the saffron party in Delhi adding that a similar situation in Telangana led to the Congress’s victory while the BJP secured just 13 percent votes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Kerala literary fest, Reddy attributed the Congress’s success in Telangana to the party seeking votes in the name of former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who ‘delivered’ the state.

He further said that votes for Assembly elections should be sorted in the name of central leadership which could benefit the party. Reddy cited examples of the BJP projecting Narendra Modi even for the local body elections.

Addressing a query on the One Nation- One Election policy of the BJP, Reddy said that it is a ploy of the saffron party to control the states. He said the delimitation has been undertaken by the BJP to reduce the number of Parliamentary seats in the BJP.

“Bimaru states like Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh were enough to form the government at the centre and they don’t have to depend on southern States. It is going to damage democracy,” Reddy concluded.

Hyderabad would compete with global cities: CM

Revanth Reddy said the government envisaged plans to transform the core urban area within the ORR into 100 per cent net zero with service sectors.

He claimed that the government is undertaking several programs to make Hyderabad the best city in the world. He reiterated that Hyderabad would compete with major cities of the world like New York, London, Singapore, Tokyo, and Seoul.

The government is also planning to build the Future City on 30,000 acres. This will be the greenest, cleanest, and best city in India with proper planning and zoning. It will also be the first net zero city, he said.

The Chief Minister stated that Young India Skill University and Young India Sports University are being developed for the youth.

Referring to his participation in the World Economic Forum held in Davos recently, he said Telangana attracted Rs.1,82,000 crores of investments. Last year, Telangana received Rs 40,000 crore in investments.

The Chief Minister also explained that his government has taken up the Musi rejuvenation project for the environmental sustainability of Hyderabad. He said the government was trying to revive Musi which was polluted and on the verge of extinction.

(With IANS inputs)