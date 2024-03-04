Telangana CM calls PM Modi ‘big brother’, seeks Centre’s help in state’s growth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy said that Narendra Modi, in his role as the country’s Prime Minister, is like a ‘big brother’ and sought his help in taking the growth of the state forward.

“Prime Minister means a big brother. Only with the help of the big brother can chief ministers of all states take their states forward in terms of progress….” he said.

Addressing an event in Adilabad where the Prime Minister launched several development projects worth Rs 56000 crores on Monday, March 4, Revanth remarked that the state government is not interested in a “duel” with the Centre but wants its support to improve the state’s prospects.

“We want to be a participant in your (Modi) vision of a 5 trillion economy….We want to take Telangana forward just like Gujarat did,” he said, in a message to PM Modi.

After a long time, a chief minister of Telangana received PM Modi and shared dais with him during the official programme. BRS supremo and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao had, on several occasions, skipped the PM’s official visits to the state in the past.

At the event here, the Prime Minister, among other projects, dedicated NTPC’s 800 MW (Unit-2) of Telangana Super Thermal Power Project in Peddapalli.

Based on ultra-supercritical technology, the project will supply 85 per cent power to Telangana and will have the highest power generation efficiency of approximately 42 per cent among all power stations of NTPC in the country.

The foundation stone of the project was also laid by the PM earlier.

The PM also dedicated the 660 MW (Unit-2) of North Karanpura Super Thermal Power Project in Chatra, Jharkhand. This is the country’s first Supercritical Thermal Power Project conceived with an Air Cooled Condenser (ACC) of such large magnitude which reduces water consumption to one-third in comparison to conventional water-cooled condensers.

#WATCH | Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 56,000 crores in Adilabad. pic.twitter.com/VLEQRba9nq — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

The commencement of work on this project was flagged off by the Prime Minister.

Addressing the event, PM Modi stated that the Centre believes in the strengthening of states in its aim to develop the country. Describing in detail the money spent by the centre on Telangana’s development, he also thanked the chief minister for taking the time to attend the event.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Union minister G Kishan Reddy were also present at the event.

(With excerpts from PTI)