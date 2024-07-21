Telangana CM chairs meeting on Medigadda Barrage

New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy Sunday held a high-level meeting to discuss the ongoing issues surrounding the Medigadda Barrage, focusing on repairs, inspections, and commission inquiries.

The meeting at the chief minister’s official residence in here was attended by Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and key officials, including Irrigation Department Secretary Rahul Bojja, and Irrigation Department Advisor Adityanath Das.

It primarily centred around the outcomes of Saturday’s National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) meeting in Delhi.

Also Read Telangana: Water level of Medigadda barrage rises due to heavy rains

Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy and other officials briefed the chief minister on the discussions held during the NDSA meeting, an official statement said.

After being apprised of the situation, Reddy shared his perspectives on the various issues raised.

He is understood to have given several directives regarding the NDSA meeting scheduled for Monday in Delhi, where state officials and engineers are expected to participate.

The focus on the Medigadda Barrage comes amid growing concerns over its structural integrity and the need for comprehensive repairs.