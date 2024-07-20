Telangana: Water level of Medigadda barrage rises due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: Water levels in the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage of the Kaleshwaram project are on the rise, due to the heavy downpour in the state.

VIDEO | Telangana: The water level in the Medigadda Lakshmi Barrage of the Kaleshwaram Project is increasing rapidly due to heavy rains in the upper areas, causing floods in the #Pranahita and #Godavari rivers. #TelanganaNews



According to officials from the irrigation department, the water levels in the barrage at noon on Saturday, July 20, stood at over 93 meters up from 100 meters. The inflow and outflow of rivers were at 3,73,500 cusecs.

Officials said 85 gates had been opened in the downstream barrage to release water. As per the data, the inflow will rise for the next few days due to incessant rains.

Meanwhile state irrigation minister Uttam Kumar Reddy has instructed officials to be on high alert due to the heavy rainfall predicted in the state.

All chief engineers have been asked to stay on duty and not leave without prior permission. “Release flood water as per the standard operating procedures and issue advanced warning to downstream residents,” Uttam Kumar Reddy said.

It is reported that apart from Medigadda, Samaka Sagar and Sitamma Sagar in the Godavari basin have received a heavy inflow of water.