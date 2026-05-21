Telangana CM demands Centre to pass women’s reservation bill

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, May 21, demanded that the Centre convene a special session of parliament and introduce women’s reservation bill.

He cited former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, who provided quota for women in local bodies.

Speaking after paying tributes to Rajiv Gandhi at his statue outside the Secretariat here on the occasion of the former Prime Minister’s death anniversary, Reddy said the NDA government at the Centre should show its sincerity by passing the women’s quota bill.

“All political parties extended 100 per cent support to the women’s reservation (bill) introduced in parliament in 2023. But, you (NDA govt) made it complex. This has made constitutional amendment necessary to implement women’s reservation,” he said.

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Demanding that the NDA government convene a special session of parliament immediately and introduce a bill for 33 per cent women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha and assemblies, Reddy said the Congress and INDIA bloc will extend “complete support” to it.

In reference to the delimitation issue being linked to the women’s quota issue, he said the NDA government should not include “irritants” in women’s reservation to serve its political interests.

A Constitution Amendment Bill to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of Lok Sabha seats to 816 was defeated in Parliament in April this year.

“On the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary, we are demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately introduce women’s reservation bill in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The Congress will extend complete support,” he said.

The CM hailed Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions in various sectors, including IT and telecom.