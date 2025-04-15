Telangana CM distributes Rs 1 lakh cheques under Indiramma housing scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, April 15, distributed cheques worth Rs 1 lakh each to beneficiaries under the first phase of the Indiramma Housing scheme.

Indiramma Housing scheme

The scheme aims to provide Rs 5 lakh per house to beneficiaries who own land while also planning to construct Indiramma housing colonies in villages and mandals for those without land.

The major difference between the earlier 2BHK scheme and the Indiramma Housing Scheme is that in the latter, the beneficiaries are given money by the government in four phases, during the four stages of the construction of houses.

Also Read Telangana minister orders swift review of Indiramma Housing applications

The beneficiaries have the liberty to model their houses as they wish, but Indiramma housing requires a minimum of 400 sq ft of land, and a kitchen and bathroom/toilet are made mandatory.

The 4-step check in identifying beneficiaries

The state government has devised a four-step verification process to ensure that only the poorest of the poor are selected as beneficiaries in the first phase of the housing scheme, which targets the construction of 4.5 lakh houses in one year and a total of 20 lakh houses over four years.

As part of the plan, 500 houses will be built in each mandal headquarters, with 474 sites already identified for this purpose.

Construction has reportedly begun in Mandal headquarters across the districts of Adilabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Asifabad, Khammam, Nagarkurnool, Nizamabad, and Vikarabad.

The Indiramma Housing committees will conduct Gram Sabhas in villages and ward Sabhas in municipalities and municipal corporations to determine the beneficiaries for the first phase. Following this, a random verification of 5 percent of the data captured via the mobile app will be carried out by the Mandal parishad development officer or the municipal commissioner.

A district-level officer appointed by the district collector will then verify the selected list, and finally, a comprehensive 360-degree verification will be conducted using artificial intelligence.