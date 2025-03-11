Telangana minister orders swift review of Indiramma Housing applications

Hyderabad: Telangana revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy has directed officials to expedite the review of applications received during the January Gram Sabhas for Indiramma Houses and begin the beneficiary selection process without delay.

At a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Monday, attended by Special Secretary of Housing Jyoti Buddha Prakash and Housing Corporation MD VP Gautam, the minister emphasized transparency and fairness in the selection process.

He instructed officials to analyze the experience from the 562 villages where beneficiaries were selected for Model Indiramma Houses on January 26. Both positive and negative aspects should be considered to address challenges and ensure strict adherence to eligibility criteria.

Reddy stressed the use of technology to verify applicants and prevent ineligible individuals from receiving houses. He warned that any ineligible beneficiaries identified at any stage of construction would have their allocations revoked. Thorough eligibility checks must be conducted during the application process to ensure that only deserving individuals benefit.

The minister reiterated that the government’s priority is to provide Indiramma Houses to all eligible families. He urged officials to address any complaints about genuine beneficiaries being overlooked and to prioritize the poorest sections in the allocation process.

With thousands of underprivileged families awaiting housing, he called on officials to act swiftly and ensure a fair and transparent selection process, warning that undeserving individuals should not be allotted houses under any circumstances.