Telangana CM, dy CM & TPCC chief attend CWC meet in Belagavi

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy, accompanied by deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, and other party MPs from Telangana, participated in the inaugural day of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Belagavi, Karnataka.

The delegation departed from Begumpet Airport in the afternoon and is expected to return late Friday evening after attending the second day of the meeting, while the Congress MPs will remain for an additional session on the third day.

The CWC meeting, titled ‘Nav Satyagraha Baithak,’ commemorates the 100th anniversary of the Congress’ historic session in Belgaum, presided over by Mahatma Gandhi in 1924.

This gathering aims to address the current political landscape and devise a strategic roadmap for 2025. Prominent leaders, including AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge and opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, are also in attendance.

The Congress party intends to reaffirm its commitment to protecting and promoting Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy, which they believe is under threat.

A significant topic of discussion at the meeting will be the alleged insult to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by Union Home minister Amit Shah.

The Congress plans to deliberate on this issue and organize future protests demanding Shah’s ouster from his position.

The CWC sessions are taking place at Veera Soudha, the same venue where Gandhi once presided over a Congress meeting, underscoring the historical significance of this event for the party.