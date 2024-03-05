Telangana CM funds teen’s cancer treatment at Hyderabad hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced on Monday that the government will bear the expenses of the treatment of an 18-year-old youngster battling blood cancer at a hospital in Hyderabad.

The patient’s medical condition grabbed the CM’s attention when the details were shared by city-based activist Robin Zaccheus.

Youngster suffering from blood cancer

The youngster, identified as Naveen Vadde, is battling against Lympho-proliferative disorder at the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute located in Hyderabad.

As per the details shared by the activist, Naveen’s family had been asked to discharge the patient as the surgery is not covered under Aarogyasri. Sharing the details, the activist urged the Telangana government to help the patient.

When the tweet grabbed the attention of Telangana Chief Minister, he directed the authorities to contact the patient’s family and make arrangements for treatment.

It's painful to learn about Naveen, who is battling rare cancer at such a young age.



I’ve directed the authorities to contact his family and make all necessary arrangements for treatment. The government will bear the expenses and make the necessary arrangements for the… https://t.co/8vSc4gVIf4 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) March 4, 2024

Hyderabad’s NIMS hospital to take patient’s care

The CM further said that the NIMS doctors are going to take care of the patient.

He tweeted, “The government will bear the expenses and make the necessary arrangements for the treatment. I have asked the NIMS doctors to take special care of Naveen till he recovers completely.”

He also wished Naveen to beat cancer and return to full health as early as possible.