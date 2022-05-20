Telangana CM has sought meeting with Hazare, says close aide

Published: 20th May 2022 10:35 pm IST
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao

Pune: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is expected to visit Ralegan Siddhi in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district to meet social activist Anna Hazare, an aide of the renowned social activist said on Friday.

It will be a courtesy visit, the schedule of which is yet to be finalised, said Hazare’s close aide Sanjay Pathade.

“We received a call from Telangana CM Rao’s official informing that he wanted to meet Anna ji. We have confirmed that Anna ji will be available for the meet,” Pathade said.

