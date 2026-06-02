Telangana CM honours police personnel with gallantry medals

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy honoured police personnel with gallantry and Jeevan Raksha medals on Tuesday, June 2, on the occasion of Telangana Formation Day.

The medals were presented to the police officials in recognition of their bravery, outstanding achievements and dedicated service to the nation and society. Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao and Director General of Police (DGP) CV Anand presented the medals to the police personnel at the Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

Some of the recipients of the gallantry medals are Shaik Nagul Meera, Assistant Assault Commander/Sub-Inspector (SI), Khammam, Greyhounds; T Mahesh, Deputy Assault Commander/Reserve Inspector (RI), Greyhounds; K Adinarayana, Senior Commando, Head Constable 596, Greyhounds; K Ashok, Assistant Assault Commander, ARSI-82, Greyhounds; R Sunil Kumar, Junior Commando, PC-848, Greyhounds; H Sukumar, PC-848, third Battalion Telangana State Police, Ibrahimpatnam.

Also Read Revanth Reddy thanks Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi for Telangana statehood

B Sushma, wife of late B Sushil, JC-8647, who was the recipient of the Gallantry Medal, collected the award on behalf of her husband. Sushil was martyred in an encounter with naxalites at Pujari Kanker, Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh, on March 2, 2018.

Bandikindi Shravan Kumar, PC-4487, Traffic Police Station Panjagutta, Hyderabad City, received the Jeevan Raksha Padak-2024.