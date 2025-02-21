Telangana CM inaugurates petrol pump set up by women’s SHGs in Narayanpet

Published: 21st February 2025 4:04 pm IST
Petrol pump set up by women's SHGs in Narayanpet

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revath Reddy inaugurated several projects in the Narayanpet district on Friday, February 21, including a petrol pump set up under the Zilla Mahila Samakhya, a collective of women’s self-help groups (SHGs).

The state has claimed that this is the first time a petrol pump has been set up under a women’s self-help group collective at a cost of Rs 1.23 crore. The chief minister has also directed officials to identify lands to set up similar bunks across all Assembly constituencies.

Aside from this, Revanth Reddy also laid the foundation stone for the construction of Narayanpet Government Medical College and Hostel at a cost of Rs 130 crore.

(This is a breaking story.)

