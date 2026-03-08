Telangana CM inaugurates restored Nizam-era assembly hall

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 8, inaugurated the renovated Nizam-era old assembly hall in the state legislature premises here, which would now serve as the legislative council.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and several state ministers were present on the occasion.

Upon coming to power in December 2023, the Congress prioritised the renovation of the edifice.

The legislative council has been functioning from a different building in the legislature premises.

The heritage building was Town Hall during the Nizam rule. While its construction began in 1905, it was completed in 1913.

The building is hailed by heritage lovers as an exquisite example of the Indo-Sarasenic style of architecture.

The heritage building served as the Legislative Assembly in the undivided Andhra Pradesh till the mid 1980s.

A new building was constructed behind the heritage building then (mid 1980s) to accommodate all the 294 MLAs in the undivided Andhra, where the assembly started functioning.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly functions in the new building built in the 1980s.

The AP Legislative Assembly, post bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014, also functioned in the heritage building for about two years.