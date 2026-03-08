Telangana CM inaugurates restored Nizam-era assembly hall

The legislative council has been functioning from a different building in the legislature premises.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th March 2026 1:17 pm IST
Elon Musk and Donald Trump planning to set up their businesses in Hyderabad, Telangana CM announces devel.
Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 8, inaugurated the renovated Nizam-era old assembly hall in the state legislature premises here, which would now serve as the legislative council.

Legislative Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar, Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy and several state ministers were present on the occasion.

Upon coming to power in December 2023, the Congress prioritised the renovation of the edifice.

Subhan Haleem
Ramadan Zakat Donation 2026

The legislative council has been functioning from a different building in the legislature premises.

The heritage building was Town Hall during the Nizam rule. While its construction began in 1905, it was completed in 1913.

The building is hailed by heritage lovers as an exquisite example of the Indo-Sarasenic style of architecture.

MS Admissions 2026-27

The heritage building served as the Legislative Assembly in the undivided Andhra Pradesh till the mid 1980s.

A new building was constructed behind the heritage building then (mid 1980s) to accommodate all the 294 MLAs in the undivided Andhra, where the assembly started functioning.

The Telangana Legislative Assembly functions in the new building built in the 1980s.

The AP Legislative Assembly, post bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2014, also functioned in the heritage building for about two years.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 8th March 2026 1:17 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button