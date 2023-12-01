Telangana: CM KCR announces state cabinet meeting on Dec 4

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Friday, December 1 has announced that chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao will conduct a state cabinet meeting on December 4 at 2 PM.

Following the announcement from the BRS party on X, the official handle of the Telangana CMO also confirmed the development.

This comes a day after the state went to polling on November 30 and the exit survey polls predicted an edge for the Congress party.

డిసెంబర్ 4వ తేదీ మధ్యాహ్నం 2 గంటలకు డా. బి.ఆర్. అంబేద్కర్ తెలంగాణ రాష్ట్ర సచివాలయంలో ముఖ్యమంత్రి శ్రీ కె. చంద్రశేఖర్ రావు అధ్యక్షతన రాష్ట్ర కేబినెట్ సమావేశం జరుగనున్నది. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) December 1, 2023

The counting of votes is scheduled for December 3 and the fate of over 2000 candidates in the contest across the state will be known by the end of that day.

According to most of the exit polls, Congress holds the edge in forming the next government. However, surveys are also hinting at the possibility of a hung assembly in the state.

The surveys also predict a considerable fall in seats for the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The incumbent BRS expressed confidence of getting relected, and the party leaders dismissed the prediction of the exit polls giving an edge for Congress.

BRS working president K T Rama Rao called the predictions as ‘nonsense’ and ‘rubbish’ and predicted that BRS will form the government once again with more than 70 seats in the 119-member Assembly.

In 2018, the BRS (then TRS) had won 88 seats, while the BJP had won only one seat. The AIMIM had won seven seats and the Congress 19 seats.

In Telangana where there are 119 MLAs, the magic number is 60.

