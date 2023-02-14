Telangana: CM KCR hails tribal leader Sant Sevalal Maharaj

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Tuesday spoke highly of Sant Sevalal Maharaj, a revered leader of the Banjara and Lambada community on the occassion of the leader’s birth anniversary.

CM KCR extended greetings to the Lambada and Banjara community on the occasion of 284th birth anniversary of Sant Sevalal Maharaj.

The Chief Minister said that Sewalal Maharaj had three centuries ago visited the area which is known as Banjara Hills. CM KCR further said that organizing Sevalal birth anniversary celebrations is another example of the due recognition accorded to the existence and self-respect of the downtrodden communities (Scheduled Tribes) in separate Telangana.

CM KCR said that the efforts put by Sevalal to preserve the unique nature worship, spiritual outlook and socio-cultural way of life of people living in the forests is commendable.

“Sevalal Maharaj fought a lifetime struggle to safeguard his people from the outside society. Awareness created and the activities undertaken by Sevalal became a protective shield for Lambada/Banjaras across the country,” KCR added.

He also added that the BRS led government fulfilled the “long cherished democratic aspirations” of the tribal community ie. “Maa Tandalo Maa Rajyam ( My rule in my habitation ) by converting the Tandas into Gram Panchayats and made them partners in the village administration.

KCR said that the government constructed Banjara Bhavan and named it after Sant Sevalal Maharaj in the most expensive area in the heart of Hyderabad city to reflect their self-esteem.