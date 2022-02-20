Telangana CM KCR meets NCP leader Sharad Pawar in Maharashtra

Hyderabad: Days after giving a call to Opposition parties to unite against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reached Mumbai on Sunday where he met with his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

In his meeting with Pawar, CM KCR discussed new agendas and visions to run the nation alongside his counterparts.

“This country needs to be run properly with a new agenda, new vision… I discussed the same with Sharad Pawar Ji. He is an experienced leader, has given me his blessings, and we will work together. Soon, a meeting with other like-minded parties will be held,” ANI quoted KCR following his meeting with the NCP leader.

The NCP chief said that a number of issues were discussed with the chief minister of the country’s youngest state including poverty and farmer’s issues.

“We discussed solutions to the problems our country is facing, be it poverty or farmers’ issues. We did not have much of a political discussion, because the issue is the development… we will again hold discussions later,” said Pawar, post-meeting with CM KCR.

Earlier in the day, the KCR also met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackrey over tea at his residence.

After the meeting, Thackeray said that the two have agreed that the country is in dire need of a big ‘Parivartan’ (change) and the fruits of the meeting will soon be seen.

“Maharastra and Telangana are brotherly states. We share a 1000km long border. That is why it’s important to work together. With the cooperation of the Maha government, we built the Kaleshwaram project which has benefited Telangana,” KCR said.

The Telangana CM informed that elaborate discussions happened on improving and expediting developmental issues and bringing structural and policy changes in the country. “Whenever a morcha starts from Maharastra, it becomes successful. Be it Shivaji or Bal Thackeray. We will fight against injustice,” he added.

CR has been accompanied by TRS MPs J Santosh Kumar, Ranjith Reddy, BB Patil, and MLCs Kalvakuntla Kavitha and P Rajeshwar Reddy, and the party general secretary Shravan Kumar Reddy on this trip. Actor Prakash Raj joins the TRS team and meets with the Maharastra CM.

Thackeray expressed happiness over KCR’s visit to Mumbai and said that the country’s environment currently is in a bad situation. “We don’t compromise on Hindutva but ours is different from that of the BJP. Our Hindutva doesn’t talk about taking revenge. We need to have an understanding between states. We have started an effort towards that,” he said.

KCR invited Uddhav Thackeray to Hyderabad and said that they will try to reciprocate the love and hospitality that the Shiv Sena Supremo has treated the TRS delegation with.